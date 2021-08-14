Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

AUMN stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

