GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,342.37 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $145,342.37 and $118.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006190 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

