Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,238,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,652,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,586,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MON opened at $9.69 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

