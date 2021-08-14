Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 20,852 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GTY Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 82.51%.

In other news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $310,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

