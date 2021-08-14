Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,723 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of ADMA Biologics worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $191.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

