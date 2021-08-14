Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,197 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Alta Equipment Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

ALTG opened at $12.88 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $416.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

