Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

GBDC stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 173,823 shares of company stock worth $2,730,446. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

