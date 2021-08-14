GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. GoodRx updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares worth $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

