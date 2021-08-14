Gourmet Galaxy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $323,547.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $469,401.05 and $323,547.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

