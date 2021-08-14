Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Trading Down 0.3%

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 200,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 22,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

About Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR)

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

