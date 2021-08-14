Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $88.10. 163,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,352. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

