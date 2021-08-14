Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 7,388,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

