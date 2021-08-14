Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 411,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

