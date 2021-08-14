Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87.

