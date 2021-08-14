Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading Down 5.3%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.93. 40,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 53,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

