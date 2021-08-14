Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $939.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

