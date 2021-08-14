GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report sales of $4.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $52.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $123.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $15.26 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $328.55 million and a P/E ratio of -44.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

