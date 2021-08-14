Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Grid Dynamics reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,749.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $22.42. 940,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,120. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $26.09.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

