Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

