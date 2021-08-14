Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $22,048,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

