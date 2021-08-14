Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE ASR opened at $176.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $104.22 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,614,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

