Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYPHQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corp. engages in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing gold properties. It holds interest in the Borealis Oxide Heap Leach project. The company was founded on April 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

