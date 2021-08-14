Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYPHQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Gryphon Gold
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.