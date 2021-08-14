GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTXO remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. GTX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get GTX alerts:

About GTX

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.