Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 404,205 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £335.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.71%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

