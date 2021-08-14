GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.82

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $6.99. GWG shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 6,597 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of -0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GWG by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GWG in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in GWG in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

