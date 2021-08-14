GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $315.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

