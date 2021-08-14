GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $788.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $719.74. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

