GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,421,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,443,533 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

