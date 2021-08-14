GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $131.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

