Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a growth of 994.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
About Haitian International
