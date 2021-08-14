Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 377,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,457. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

