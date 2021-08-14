Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

