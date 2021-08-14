Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New $42,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $8,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $157.66 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.