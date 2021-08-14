Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New $42,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $8,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $157.66 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

