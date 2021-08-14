Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 892 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.