Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 554 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $84.77 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.97.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

