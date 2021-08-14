Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 350 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,846.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 836.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $8.63 on Friday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

