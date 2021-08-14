Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 611,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after buying an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,878. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.