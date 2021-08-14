Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 186,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.67. 190,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.