Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.92. 806,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

