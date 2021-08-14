Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,901 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FDX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.18. 1,935,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.94. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $201.86 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.