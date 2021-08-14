Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Up 17.4%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price shot up 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research firms have commented on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

