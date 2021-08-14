Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.12. The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.31%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

