Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $300,589.50 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.