Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $300,589.50 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

