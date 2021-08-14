Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

HRMY stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

