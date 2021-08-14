Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

