Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

