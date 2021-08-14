Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

