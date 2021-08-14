Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 142 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

