Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 3,475,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,866. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.