Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 3,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 33,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

